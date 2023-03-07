The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has launched its search for young reporters to cover the Summer World University Games in Chengdu this year.

There are places on the scheme for seven "international reporters" and the final choice will be made by FISU in association with the International Sports Journalists Association.

They will join 12 "national reporters" selected by the Chengdu Organising Committee.

"In line with FISU's new communications strategy, increasingly focussing on digital media, applicants studying digital media are strongly encouraged to apply," the application criteria says.

The FISU Young Reporters Programme has run since 2011 ©FISU

The deadline for applications is April 14.

"Upon arrival, a few days before the Opening Ceremony, national and international young reporters will participate together in various cultural events, in line with the programme's goal to encourage interactions between national and international young reporters," organisers said.

During their time in Chengdu, the participants will be given guidance by mentors and their work will appear on FISU TV, FISU.net and social media platforms.

The FISU Young Reporters Programme was introduced at the Summer Universiade in Shenzhen in 2011.

Chengdu's Games were originally scheduled for 2021 but were postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are now scheduled to open on July 28 and continue to August 8.