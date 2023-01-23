The full list of nominees in six categories for the International Skating Union (ISU) 2023 Skating Awards have been announced, with the event scheduled to take place on February 5.

Eight were already shortlisted for Most Valuable Skater, making headlines for Ukrainian Figure Skating Federation filing a complaint about the nomination of Russia's women's Olympic singles gold medallist Anna Shcherbakova.

Shcherbakova won in an event at Beijing 2022 marred by controversy over the positive doping test of minor and event favourite Kamila Valieva, also from Russia.

While Valieva's free skate ended in tragedy and tumbled her down the order from first to fourth, Shcherbakova claimed the gold.

Other Olympic champions Nathan Chen of the United States in the men's, Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China in the pairs; and France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron in ice dance, are also nominated.

China and France set world records in their respective events.

While women's silver medallist Alexandra Trusova, also from Russia, was not nominated, Japan's bronze medallist Kaori Sakamoto has been.

The United States' Nathan Chen made the shortlist for the ISU Skating Awards after winning the men's Olympic singles gold medal at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Men's Olympic medallists from Japan, Shoma Uno and Yuma Kagiyama were also shortlisted along pairs compatriots Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara.

Other categories for the award ceremony, scheduled to be held in Zürich, are: Best Costume, Most Entertaining Programme, Best Newcomer, Best Choreographer and Best Coach.

World junior champion Isabeau Levito from the US has been nominated for Best Newcomer and is joined by Japan's Skate Canada winner Rinka Watanabe, European top eight skater Niina Petrõkina from Estonia; Georgia's world junior champions and Beijing 2022 ninth-placed pairs Karina Safina and Luka Berulava; and Ukrainian-Americans Danylo Siianytsia and Anastasiia Smirnova.

Notably missing from the Best Coach category is Eteri Tutberidze, who coached all three Russian skaters in the women's event - but whose alleged treatment of athletes has been criticised.

Trusova recently left Tutberidze's group.

At the ISU Skating Awards, there will also be a Lifetime Achievement Award and Special Achievement Award given out too.