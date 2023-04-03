Organisers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and Paralympics have held initial meetings with community leaders as part of their planning for the Games.

The meetings covered advice and guidance related to community business and procurement, local hire and workforce development and sustainability.

Working groups dedicated to these three topics have been formed, with participants representing organisations across the region that are interested in shaping the future of Los Angeles and the Olympics and Paralympics.

The three working groups are set to meet on a quarterly basis to help inform planning with their diverse viewpoints and community knowledge.

"We are working closely with civic and non-profit organisations and their subject matter experts to ensure diverse voices are included as we plan the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games," said LA28 vice-president of impact Erikk Aldridge.

"We have a unique opportunity to use the Games as a catalyst for progress, co-creating benefit for the region that will be around well after the Games are over."

Working groups dedicated to community business and procurement, local hire and workforce development and sustainability have been set up as part of planning for LA 2028 ©Getty Images

Among the organisations advising on community business and procurement are the Asian Business Association, Fair Trade LA, the LA Chamber of Commerce and the LA Business Council.

Those advising on local hire include Arts for LA, Community Build, the LA Conservation Corps and Los Angeles Regional Consortium.

Among the groups advising on sustainability are Climate Resolve, Heat The Bay, the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator and the USC Office of Sustainability.

The working groups also include representatives from various City of Los Angeles organisations - the bureau of contract administration, personnel department, office of energy and sustainability, sanitation and environment department, Board of public works and office of procurement.

Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1932 and 1984, however has never hosted the Paralympics.

The 2028 Olympics are due to be held from July 14 to 30, with the Paralympics set to follow from August 15 to 27.