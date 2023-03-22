A newspaper poll has found that support in the host city for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics might have begun to dip.

The research, carried out by Suffolk University and the Los Angeles Times, found that 57 per cent of city residents "believe the Games will be good for LA".

Previous polls had indicated an approval rating of between 76 and 83 per cent.

These surveys were conducted across a wider pool of county and regional residents, however, so the figures cannot be compared directly.

The latest poll, carried out earlier this month, interviewed 500 people and found that 20 per cent have worries that hosting will have a negative impact on the city.

According to the Los Angeles Times, it is significant because there was no referendum before the bid and because city and state legislators have agreed to cover any financial shortfall for an event which is currently predicted to cost $7 billion (£5.7 billion/€6.49 billion).

Researchers attribute positive responses from older citizens to their good memories of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics ©Getty Images

Detailed figures show that older residents demonstrated a more positive attitude, as 68 per cent of those aged more than 55 supported the Games.

The paper suggests this is because that age group remembers the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, which were widely considered as a great success and generated a claimed profit of approximately $223 million (£181 million/€208 million).

LA28 has pledged to follow the example of the 1984 Organising Committee and use many existing venues for their Games.

In the 35 to 54 age range, 65 per cent of people were shown to be supportive of the Games.

But among those surveyed in the 18 to 35 age group, only 39 per cent registered a positive response and 32 per cent felt the Games would be bad for the city.

Los Angeles was confirmed as the 2028 host city in 2017, at the same time Paris was announced as the location for 2024.

The latest poll also revealed concerns about diverting attention from problems such as homelessness.