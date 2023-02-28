Los Angeles Mayor's trade scheme recruits four new Board members to help maxmise Olympics 2028 opportunity

Four new Advisory Board members have joined the Los Angeles Mayor’s Global LA partnership which aims to attract international companies to the city as the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games approach.

Amazon’s director of economic development for the Western United States Ron Frierson is one of the quartet of new names,

"With multiple businesses operating across the Los Angeles area, including in entertainment, gaming, logistics, and fulfillment, Amazon knows that LA is a great place to invest," Frierson said.

"We are enthusiastic about supporting Global LA’s mission to attract international business to the region and preparing for the gathering of global athletes and fans for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

The Global LA group is also joined by Steve Bash, a senior vice-president at City National Bank, the largest bank with its headquarters in the city.

"It's a critical time to dedicate resources to attracting new businesses to Los Angeles," Bash claimed.

"Los Angeles needs new organisations such as Global LA to secure job growth and advance the narrative about why LA is a great place to do business."

The office of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass established Global LA as a business initiative to support investment in the city ©Getty Images

The Board has also recruited Attorney Carol Leslie Hamilton who has worked for the United Nations, the Guantanamo Task Force and International Lawyers for Tibet.

She is also a co-founder of the League for Battered Women.

"LA is one of the world's most ethnically-diverse cities and a home to diverse talent from all corners of the world," Hamilton insisted.

"We have a wide range of talent and endless opportunities for companies to thrive."

The fourth new Board member is Jonathan Davies, a partner with SRI, an executive search firm and digital media specialist.

Davies has advised Cable News Network and Olympic rights holders Discovery International and Eurosport.

"I’m delighted to be able to support Global LA as it uses the drumbeat of multiple prestigious events over the coming years as a platform to attract increased investment and world-class talent," Davies said.

The Global LA initiative is already supported by organisations such as the Port of Los Angeles, the city’s airport, bankers Goldman Sachs, and the Walt Disney Corporation which famously supported the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley by designing the Opening Ceremony.