Inglewood Assembly member Tina McKinnor has been appointed chair of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games Select Committee after being named to the position by Speaker Anthony Rendon.

McKinnor represents Assembly District 61 which includes Inglewood, home of the SoFi Stadium, which is set to host the Games' Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

"Thank you Speaker Anthony Rendon for naming me chair of the Select Committee on the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games," McKinnor wrote on social media.

"As the host district for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the Games represent a once in a generation chance to highlight California’s excellence to the world.

"The Select Committee will seek to provide the public with information on the preparations for Games, opportunities for public engagement and discuss legislative issues surrounding the cultural, economic, educational, environmental, scientific and societal impacts of the Games.

"The Olympics and Paralympics highlight the inspirational spirit of athletes from around the world and their contribution to build a more empathetic and integrated society through sport.

Tina McKinnor represents Inglewood which is home to Los Angeles 2028 venues the Kia Forum, pictured, and SoFi Stadium ©Getty Images

"On your mark, get set, go!"

Inglewood is in the final stages of securing funding needed to build a 1.6-mile people mover which is planned to connect passengers from the K-Line metro area of Crenshaw to the sports and entertainment districts with stops at the Kia Forum, SoFi Stadium, and the Intuit Dome.

The 17,000-seater Kia Forum is scheduled to host gymnastics events at what is set to be Los Angeles' third hosting of the Games following the 1932 and 1984 editions.

Construction on the Intuit Dome is expected to be completed in 2024 but is not due to stage any competitions at Los Angeles 2028.

Instead, it will serve as the future home of National Basketball Association team the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics are set to run from July 14 to 30 before the Paralympics take place from August 15 to 27.