The Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kabojja International School in the capital Kampala to promote Olympic values.

Under the three-year agreement, the UOC is set to use the school's facilities to promote Olympism and sports programmes.

It is also expected to train teachers and students on Olympic values, with the Kabojja International School integrating Olympic studies into daily school programmes.

An Olympism 365 literacy initiative has already been held at the school, featuring 300 students from 27 schools.

Activities included debates, poem and essay writing, quizzes and dance sport.

UOC President Donald Rukare emphasised the importance of the partnership.

"It is through such partnerships that we are able to develop not only Olympism but sports too," he said, as reported by Ugandan newspaper the Daily Monitor.

"Kabojja has a strong culture of sports.

"They have very good facilities and are building more.

"We want the students, who are children between eight to 18 years, to commit to excellence in both sports and education."

Kabojja International School director and principal Sam Turya claimed it shared similar values of excellence, friendship and respect with the UOC.

"We have social skills here and when you do not have them, you cannot compete," Turya said, as reported by the Daily Monitor.

"We also strive to change the common belief that sport is for failures.

"Our essence of building these facilities and we plan to consult you [the UOC] when building more, is not to show off but to orient the young ones to do well.

"We want our MoU with you to be an active one and we promise to not only commit in facilities but also in finances."

Uganda has competed at every Olympics since Melbourne 1956, except for Montreal 1976 when it boycotted because the International Olympic Committee refused to ban New Zealand after the country's rugby union team held a tour in apartheid South Africa, despite the United Nations' call for a sporting embargo.

It doubled its all-time gold medal tally to four at Tokyo 2020 thanks to victories for Peruth Chemutai in the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase and Joshua Cheptegei in the men's 5,000m, and has also won four silvers and three bronzes.