International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) President Morinari Watanabe was a guest at the offices of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) as part of a visit to the country.

During his stop at the UOC offices, Watanabe spoke with UOC President Donald Rukare and members of the UOC Executive Committee.

Watanabe’s visit also included a meeting with members of the National Council of Sports, as well as the opportunity to watch a demonstration of gymnastics at the MTN Lugogo Indoor Arena in Lugogo, as reported by Kawowo Sports.

Speaking about his visit Watanabe said: "I am excited to have come to Uganda. I have prepared a gymnastics development plan for Uganda to help the game grow through leaps and bounds.

"Also, the international body will help in the growth of this game with a facility (training centre) and equipment.

"We shall also help in the development of coaches and other technical personnel.

"Uganda is among the 24 countries that actively engage in gymnastics and we would love to see more."

During a meeting with Uganda’s State Minister of Sports Hamson Obua, Watanabe revaled he had offered the Gymnastics Association of Uganda $1,000,000 (£795,000/€948,000) as reported by New Vision.

Gymnastics Association of Uganda President Harriet Aya added: "We are very glad and lucky that we have the gymnastics President in the whole world here in Uganda.

"We have a strategic plan that we want to follow keenly as we develop this sport in Uganda."

During the visit, Watanabe announced that Aya had been appointed to the FIG’s Development Commission.