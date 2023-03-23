Uganda passes harsh LGBTQ+ restrictions in latest blow to rights in Commonwealth

Uganda has become the latest Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) member state to pass harsh restrictions on LGBTQ+ people through Parliament.

A law passed outlawing identifying as LGBTQ+, same-sex intercourse, promoting homosexuality and conspiracy to engage in homosexuality.

Severe punishments under the law include death for "aggravated homosexuality" and life imprisonment for gay sex.

All but two of the 389 legislators are reported to have voted in favour of the Bill.

President Yoweri Museveni, who has been an opponent of LGBTQ+ rights, can sign it into law or veto it.

Uganda was a British protectorate from 1894 until 1962.

It first competed at the Commonwealth Games at Vancouver 1954, and joined the Commonwealth in 1962.

Last year's Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games featured a heavy focus on LGBTQ+ rights across the Commonwealth, aided by English diver Tom Daley's raising of the issue at the Opening Ceremony and his BBC documentary.

English diver Tom Daley, furthest right, used the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ rights across the Commonwealth ©Getty Images

Attention was drawn to homosexuality remaining criminalised in more than half of the Commonwealth member states, although it was also noted that many of these laws date back to anti-gay legislation imposed by former colonial administrators.

At Birmingham 2022, CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir said that while the organisation does not "have the ability to change the laws inside countries", it can "create opportunities for people to talk in a safe environment about issues that are challenging in those countries".

insidethegames has asked the CGF for a comment on the latest legislation in Uganda.

LGBTQ+ individuals in Uganda were already facing discrimination and violence prior to the passing of the latest law.

In August last year, the Ugandan Government ordered the closure of the advocacy group Sexual Minorities Uganda.

Supporters of the new law have claimed it is needed to punish activities threatening conservative and traditional values, but campaigners including Human Rights Watch have heavily criticised the Bill and argue it is discriminatory.

Opposition politician Fox Odoi described it as "ill-conceived" and "unconstitutional", as reported by the Associated Press, while Kampala-based lawyer Sarah Kasande argued it "promotes hatred".