The Ugandan Government has pledged financial support for Commonwealth Games athletes ©Getty Images

The Ugandan Government has committed to spending UGX7.1 billion (£1.6 million/€1.9 million/$2 million) to aid athletes anticipated to compete at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Sports Minister Denis Hamson Obua made the declaration while responding to a question posed by Kayemba Geofrey Ssolo in Parliament on funding for the national team.

"We want results and good performance but we are not participating in the preparations for better results," Kayemba said

"We request Government to expedite funds for the sports people who are to participate at the Commonwealth games in two months’ time."

Obua responded that Ugandan athletes are expected to compete in 13 sporting disciplines.

Uganda have qualified for the netball tournament at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
Uganda have qualified for the netball tournament at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

The Sports Minister also confirmed UGX7.1 billion would be earmarked to supporting athletes, with a meeting planned with the Finance Minister to thrash out the details.

"We hope and pray that within the remaining time, Government will be able to find money to support our sportsmen and women," he added.

Uganda clamed three gold, one silver and two bronze medals at Gold Coast 2018.

Five of those medals, including the three golden ones, were won in athletics.

Birmingham 2022 is scheduled to be held between July 28 and August 8.