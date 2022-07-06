An investigation into alleged racism at Birmingham 2022 venue Edgbaston Cricket Ground has been launched ©Getty Images

Officials of Birmingham 2022 venue Edgbaston Cricket Ground are investigating allegations of racism in the crowd during day four of the fifth Test match between England and India.

A number of complaints were made reporting racist language against a section of the Indian fans.

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq labelled the claims "disappointing to read" and flagged several of the allegations on his Twitter account.

"We're incredibly sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in anyway," replied the official Edgbaston account.

"We'll be investigating this ASAP."

In September 2020, Rafiq made accusations of racism and bullying at Yorkshire which led to several resignations within the club.

Officials at the ground recently released "Edgbaston for Everyone" - their plan to make the ground a safe and welcoming place for all.

It provides details on how to report allegations of discrimination and claims "we stand against discrimination in all its forms and are committee to ensuring that cricket is a game for everyone."

One of the India supporters claimed racial slurs were used towards them and when they informed stewards they were told to sit back in their seats.

"We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match," stated the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston, who will investigate.

"There is no place for racism in cricket."

India's women's team are due to be among the eight countries taking part in the Commonwealth Games Twenty20 tournament during Birmingham 2022. 

It will be the sport's first inclusion in the Commonwealth Games since a men's tournament was held at Kuala Lumpur 1998.

Besides India, the event is set to feature eight teams, Australia, Barbados, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and hosts England, from July 29 to August 7.

The Edgbaston area is also set to act as one of the Games' seven neighbourhood festival sites alongside Castle Vale, Sparkhill, Yardley, Handsworth and Ward End.

insidethegames asked Birmingham 2022 for a comment but they declined. 