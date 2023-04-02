First teams qualify for AirBadminton’s debut at 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

The first five countries have qualified for AirBadminton’s debut at this year’s Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games in Bali, Indonesia.

Through the Badminton World Federation’s world team ranking list China, Japan, South Korea, Denmark and Germany have all qualified, with hosts Indonesia automatically qualifying.

Only three countries per continent can qualify through the world team ranking list.

Continental qualification events are due to be held throughout April and June with the first the Pan American qualifiers in Kingston, Jamaica, on April 29 and 30.

In June a European qualifier is due to be held in Werkendam in the Netherlands from June 9 to 11, followed by an Asian qualifier between June 23 and 25 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and an African qualifier from June 27 to 30 in Hammamet, Tunisia.

The ANOC World Beach Games are scheduled to be held in Bali from August 5 to 12, with a first appearance for AirBadminton at the multi-sport event scheduled between August 6 and 9.





Competition is due to be held at Jimbaran Beach in a purpose built AirBadminton arena.

In total 72 players are due to compete across four medal events - the mixed team relay, men’s triples, women’s triples and mixed doubles.

The ANOC World Beach Games Invitation Commission is eligible to invite a men’s and women’s triple to compete.

Launched in 2019, AirBadminton aims to provide individuals the opportunity to play the sport on all surfaces.

It is one of four new sports due to be added to the programme for the Bali 2023 ANOC World Beach Games alongside beach sprint rowing, 3x3 basketball and surfing.

