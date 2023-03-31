IFSC General Assembly votes for exception to allow President Scolaris to stand for final term in 2025

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has voted for an exception to allow current President Marco Scolaris to stand again for a final term at the organisation’s 2025 general election.

A total of 71 per cent votes in cast were in favour of allowing the exception, which has been carried.

The IFSC recognised success and exponential growth as factors in taking the decision, with federations also requesting a succession plan from the IFSC Executive Board to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership at the end of Scolaris’ tenure.

"We are a close family, and we are an open family," Scolaris said, on the first day of the General Assembly, which is taking place in Singapore.

"Throughout the first day of our General Assembly our federation representatives have listened, discussed, and more importantly, asked the questions they have needed to make their decisions.

"Because of this, I know thought and consideration has gone into this vote and it would be my privilege to consider representing our members and carry on in our Olympic journey after 2025."

Scolaris has been President of the IFSC since 2009, two years after its founding.

The IFSC had a long term goal of sport climbing featuring at the 2028 Olympics, however achieved this at Tokyo 2020 when the sport made its debut at the previous Summer Games.

A total of 65 delegates from 46 National Federations attended the General Assembly, held in Singapore ©IFSC

A total of 65 delegates from 46 National Federations were present in-person for the General Assembly, hosted by the Singapore Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Federation.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach addressed the General Assembly by video message, highlighting the Olympic Qualifies Series (OQS), an Olympic qualification event for Paris 2024 hosted in compact city centre venues across four days between March and June 2024, and featuring the sports of BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing.

"We are excited to have the IFSC and the sport climbing community on board for this innovative festival of sport and culture," Bach said.

"Bringing sport to where the people are and highlighting the achievements of the athletes on their road to Paris 2024.

"In doing so you are once again leading by example, and this is something you can all be very, very proud of.

"From the OQS to promoting gender equality, to strengthening clean sport or developing robust safeguarding measures, at the IFSC you are promoting sport and its values in an exemplary way."

Elsewhere on the opening day the IFSC welcomed five new federations - Iceland, Kosovo, Kuwait, Lebanon and Morocco, taking the total to 99, while it was also agreed to waive the Ukrainian Mountaineering and Climbing Federation’s membership fee.

The second day of the General Assembly tomorrow is due to feature discussion covering topics including finance, sport, development and media.