The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has revealed plans to celebrate the success of the sport's first Olympic champions Janja Garnbret and Alberto Ginés López at its Climbing Summit in Turin in November.

The second edition of the Climbing Summit has been scheduled for November 25 to 26 and is a chance for National Federations, members of the Executive Board, Governance and Finance Commissions, and other officials to discuss activities in the last two years, the IFSC Strategic Plan and the organisation's future.

Slovenia's Garnbret and López of Spain, who earned the women's and men's combined titles, respectively, at Tokyo 2020, have been invited as part of what the IFSC says are "heavily athlete-oriented" plans".

IFSC President Marco Scolaris hopes the presence of Olympic gold medallists at the Climbing Summit will benefit aspiring athletes.

"With the Summit, we create an opportunity for all our stakeholders to gather in one place to discuss the past, present, and future of our sport and organisation," the Italian official said.

IFSC President Marco Scolaris said the Climbing Summit would be "an informal and interactive event, where everyone is encouraged to provide their input" ©Getty Images

"Our Climbing Summit is meant to be an informal and interactive event, where everyone is encouraged to provide their input.

"For this second edition, we are particularly glad to celebrate our Tokyo 2020 gold medallists, Janja and Alberto.

"May their presence and stories be of inspiration for all the participants, in view of the challenges that being an Olympic sport is bringing."

The Summit is due to follow on from the IFSC's annual commission meetings on November 9 and 10 in the Italian city, with feedback to be provided to the Executive Board prior to its meeting in Turin on November 27.

Sport climbing is due to feature at the Olympics again at Paris 2024, with the number of medal events increased to four with men's and women's standalone speed and combined lead and boulder competitions.

It is also assured of a place on the core programme for Los Angeles 2028.