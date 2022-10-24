The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has launched its Athletes' Career Transition Programme which aims to assist competitors with their lives away from the sport.

The initiative will comprise a series of interactive and virtual courses.

The course aims to help the participants gain experience in different areas and skills, such as self-awareness, networking and relationships, transfer of skills from sports into other fields, entrepreneurship and double professional paths.

"We are immensely proud to have launched the Programme," said IFSC research and development director Silvia Verdolini.

"This is only one of many development projects we have been working on in the last few months, since the creation of the IFSC research and development department.

"The Athletes' Career Transition Programme, once again, puts our athletes at the top of our priority list.

Swiss Olympian Petra Klingler is one of several current athletes registered to take part in the first session ©IFSC

"And it is fantastic to see how they have responded to the invitation, fully booking the first two boot camps in just a couple of hours."

Both active and retired athletes have been invited to participate in the free courses.

The first one is scheduled to take place today while a second has been confirmed, although a date is yet to be announced.

Tokyo 2020 Olympians Petra Klingler of Switzerland and Alannah Yip of Canada, IFSC World Cup medallist Erik Noya Cardona of Spain, and IFSC Para climbing World Cup medallist Tim Schaffrina of Germany are all set to take part in the inaugural session.