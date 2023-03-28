IOC says it must take in UN human rights considerations for Russia and Belarus decision

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board has claimed that it must rely on the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteurs for the "human rights considerations" of Russian and Belarusian athletes before deciding on their reinstatement to world sport.

Four months of consultations with National Olympic Committees, sporting federations and its members led the IOC to recommend that no events should take place in Russia and Belarus and no symbols from the countries should be displayed at competitions.

"The IOC has to rely on the authority of the UN Special Rapporteur, who is appointed by the UN "'to raise awareness, draw the attention of Governments and others on alleged human rights violations, ask that the violations are prevented, stopped, investigated, or that remedial action is taken,'" IOC President Thomas Bach said on behalf of the Board.

"This is exactly what the Special Rapporteur has done."

The IOC claims it saw a need to address the protective measures for Russians and Belarusians following the adoption of the "sport as an enabler of sustainable development" resolution by the UN General Assembly in December.

The resolution states that major sporting events should be organised in the spirit of peace and without discrimination of any kind.

The IOC Executive Board says it saw a need to address protective measures in its decision on the possible reinstatement of Russians and Belarusians to international sport ©Getty Images

It also states that "any form of discrimination is incompatible with belonging to the Olympic Movement".

UN Special Rapporteur of Cultural Rights Alexandra Xanthaki, who took part in one of the consultation calls defended the argument of Russian athletes being reinstated, as she argued that discrimination because of someone's passport would have a detrimental effect on human rights.

"Within Russia, there are serious violations of human rights, and the human rights space is restricted more than ever before," Xanthaki said at the IOC consultation call with athlete representatives.

"These individuals, the Russian people who live in the Russian Federation, are already experiencing restriction[s]of their human rights.

"Why should the international community continue and increase the restriction of their human rights?"

As a result, she gave her view that athletes should compete as neutrals unless they have committed propaganda for war or advocated hate.

UN Special Rapporteur for Cultural Rights Alexandra Xanthaki suggested that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to compete as neutrals "unless there are compelling reasons to exclude them" ©UN

"I am proposing to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutral athletes under a white flag with no symbols or any recognition of their Russian and Belarusian nationality," said Xanthaki.

"They should do so unless there are compelling reasons to exclude any of them, on a case-by-case basis."

The IOC Executive Board was adamant that it did not discuss Russia and Belarus at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the recommendations were just for the current sporting landscape.

Despite stating the IOC has to "respect the clear statement of the UN Rapporteurs", it went against one of Xanthaki's suggestions.

The Greek stated that Russian soldiers who have already fought in Ukraine, and not been directly implicated in crimes against humanity or war propaganda, should be allowed to compete but the IOC has issued a recommendation that all athletes contracted to the military should be banned.