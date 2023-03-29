Klitschko says competing under neutral flag is "nonsense" and claims Bach "serving interests" of Russia

Wladimir Klitschko has said that allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag is "nonsense", while accusing International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach of "serving the interests of Russia".

It comes after the IOC Executive Board recommended yesterday that individual Russian athletes should be allowed to compete, as long as they do not publicly support the invasion of Ukraine or serve in the military.

Ukrainian boxer Klitschko is an Olympic gold medallist, having won the men's super-heavyweight event at Atlanta 1996.

He later became a huge force in professional boxing, winning the world heavyweight title twice and unifying the belts of the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO and Ring Magazine.

The IOC authorizes the russian and belarusian athletes to participate in the Olympic Games under "neutral flag".

This decision is a false flag.

Thomas Bach serves the colors and interests of russia.

This decision contaminates the Olympic spirit and is like this war: a nonsense pic.twitter.com/KoU9JYl4wV — Klitschko (@Klitschko) March 28, 2023

Bach has received major criticism for the idea from people who do not want competitors from Russia and Belarus to participate at all, with some claiming their successes would be used as pro-war propaganda.

"We are not kicking [the decision] down the road," Bach said.

"We are not waiting.

"We all would like the war to end now and this is what we are calling for, but as you can see from all the reasons we are giving the conditions are not related to the development of the war, they are related to the respect for the Olympic Charter and the Olympic values."

Klitschko, whose brother Vitali, also a former boxer, is the Mayor of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, said that the idea ruins the "Olympic spirit" and is "nonsense".

"The IOC authorises the Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Olympic Games under 'neutral flag,'" he said on Twitter.

"This decision is a false flag.

"Thomas Bach serves the colours and interests of Russia.

"This decision contaminates the Olympic spirit and is like this war: a nonsense."

This is not the first time the 46-year-old has been critical of the IOC's decisions, as he also condemned Bach last month.

Thomas Bach has received criticism for the idea of allowing Russian and and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag ©Getty Images

"You let the aggressor, the murderer and his representatives and accomplices onto the world stage," he said.

"Those who are still doing business with Russia are supporting the Russian army and contributing to the shelling of their rockets that have been pouring into our cities and killing our children for almost a year.

"The soldiers rape our women.

"It's all connected.

"If the IOC President does not show his colours, then the family must help him to represent our interests.

"We will not be led like sheep."