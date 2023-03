President Thomas Bach has revealed that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is "in constant contact" with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) following a controversial visit of Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin to the country.

Matystin met with IOA President P.T. Usha and attended the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's Boxing World Championships in New Delhi earlier this month, despite IOC sanctions reaffirmed in January recommending Government officials should not be invited to or accredited for any international sports event or meeting.

As expected, the IOC has controversially lifted its recommendations on the non-participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at sports events at its latest Executive Board meeting, paving the way for their return as neutrals provided they do not support the invasion of Ukraine or are affiliated to the military.

The IOC has insisted sanctions against both countries' Governments "must remain in place", including a ban on sports events being staged in Russia and Belarus, national symbols and Government or State officials at any international sport event.

Regarding the visit Matytsin, who has temporarily stood down as President of the International University Sports Federation, to India, Bach claimed he could only comment that it was an issue being discussed with the IOA.

"We have seen from a Tweet that they [Matytsin and the IOA] have been exchanging pleasantries," Bach said.

"I cannot comment on these kind of pleasantries, but you can rest assured that we are in constant contact with IOA for this and a number of other issues."