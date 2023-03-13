Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has met with Russian Sports Minster Oleg Matytsin as the nation is gearing up to host the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's World Championships.

Usha has described the meeting as "a courtesy visit".

"Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matystin made a courtesy visit to IOA office earlier today," she wrote on Twitter.

"Exchanged pleasantries during the short interaction."

New Delhi is set to host the IBA Women's World Championships from Thursday (March 16) to March 26.

However, it is not sure if Matytsin will be attending the IBA event in the capital city.

In June 2022, Matytsin met with Indian counterpart Anurag Thakur and claimed that his country will remain "reliable partners".

The duo spoke about the sporting ties between India and Russia, after travelling to Delhi for the eighth session of the Conference of Parties to the International Convention against Doping in Sport.

"Sport traditionally plays a unifying role for the peoples of the whole world, and it should not become the subject of political games," Matytsin told Russia’s official state news agency TASS during the last visit.

"Despite attempts to isolate the Russian Federation from the world sports movement, I am sure that Russia and India will remain reliable partners."

The two countries have had a good relationship since the Cold War in other fields as well, with Russia being the largest arms supplier for India.

Last month, India has abstained from voting at the UN General Assembly that condemned the war in Ukraine.

Russia has sent a 12-team delegation for the World Championships in Delhi, the first time the country is set to compete at the flagship IBA event since 2019, when it was held in Ulan-Ude.

The country was banned from last year's edition due to sanctions imposed by the IBA in response to the war in Ukraine.

This year, Russia will be allowed to compete under their national flag, against the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) recommendations.

IBA's decision has led to several countries boycotting its events.

Meanwhile, the IOC is "exploring a pathway" for the return of Russia and Belarus under strict conditions of neutrality.