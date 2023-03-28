Vestra ICT AG and its brand "Plus" has become a sponsor of the Liechtenstein Olympic Committee (LOC).

The two parties have signed a deal which runs through until the end of 2026.

It continues a relationship which has seen Vestra provide IT services to the LOC.

"I am very pleased that we have been able to win Vestra ICT AG as the main sponsor and that we can intensify the path we have embarked on," said LOC managing director Beat Wachter.

Vestra was founded in 2017 and is based in Liechtenstein's capital Vaduz.

"We have been able to work for the LOC for some time and provide the IT infrastructure," said the company's managing director Andre Beck.

"The partnership is a logical consequence for us.

Princess Nora of Liechtenstein is the International Olympic Committee's first doyenne ©Getty Images

"We appreciate the close and good cooperation, thank you for your trust and we look forward to the coming years together."

Liechtenstein, a microstate of just 62 square miles and around 39,000 people, has won an impressive 10 Olympic medals, all at the Winter Games and all in Alpine skiing.

Princess Nora of Liechtenstein is the current doyenne of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as the longest-serving voting member.

She joined sport's most prestigious club in 1984, and has the privilege of giving closing remarks at IOC Sessions.