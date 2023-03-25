The Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) has signed a collaboration agreement with the country's French Embassy with the aim of promoting sport.

A ceremony to mark the deal was attended by COM President Marijose Alcalá and France's Ambassador to Mexico Jean-Pierre Asvazadourian.

Both attended the athletics track at the Mexican Olympics Sports Center in Mexico City, where a relay was contested by students from the Liceo Franco-Mexicano school and the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

The deal comes with the countdown to next yea's Olympic Games in Paris, now under the 500 days to go mark.

A relay was held to mark the deal between the Mexican Olympic Committee and the French Embassy ©Getty Images

"We are 500 days away from Paris 2024, Games that we want to be full of joy and hope," said Alcalá.

"We have great expectations, they are Games that are seen with a broad panorama of total inclusion for the athletes of the world and we know that we will be very well supported by the host country."

Yesterday, Mexico officially announced plans to bid for the 2036 or 2040 Olympic and Paralympic Games during a meeting with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

A letter outlining the country's plans was given to Bach during a meeting with COM President Mary José Alcalá and Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard, who visited the IOC's headquarters in Lausanne,