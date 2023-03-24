Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk has claimed that the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has ignored requests by players from the country for a meeting.

Kostyuk has been a critic of the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian players to continue competing on the men's and women's professional tennis tours under a neutral banner given the ongoing war in Ukraine.

She again refused to shake hands with a Russian opponent at the WTA 1000 Miami Open in her second-round defeat to Anastasia Potapova.

Speaking after the match, the world number 38 said attempts to secure a meeting with the WTA Board of Directors had proved fruitless.

"Yes, we wanted to have the meeting with the Board and we didn't get one," Kostyuk said.

"No reply, nothing, just silence."

She did not expand on what Ukrainian players wish to discuss with the WTA.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Russia's Anastasia Potapova after her Miami Open second round defeat ©Getty Images

"I mean, once we're in the meeting we can talk about it," Kostyuk added.

"Before the meeting, I don't think it's a good idea to talk about what we want to talk about there."

insidethegames has asked the WTA for a comment.

Fellow Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko had withdrawn from the Indian Wells Masters against Belarus' Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka because of a "panic attack", following a conversation with WTA chief executive Steve Simon which prompted her to accuse the Tour of doing little to support players from the war-torn nation.

Sabalenka has said she has felt "hate in the locker room".

Kostyuk admitted that "there is tension, we're not friends", but said she "never approached anyone, never talked to anyone".

Potapova was issued a warning by the WTA for wearing a Spartak Moscow football shirt at the Indian Wells Masters, following criticism from Poland's world number one Iga Świątek.

Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine withdrew from her Indian Wells Masters match against Belarus' Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka ©Getty Images

Russian Tennis Federation President and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Shamil Tarpischev said he was surprised at the WTA's decision and Potapova insisted "there was not any political intention", but Kostyuk felt it did not go far enough.

"There are a lot of things that I don't agree with that WTA is doing," the 20-year-old said.

"This not going to change anything."

The IOC has cited tennis' position on Russian and Belarusian athletes in defending its decision to explore a pathway for their return to competitions.

Despite the IOC recommending their non-participation since the start of the war in Ukraine, players from Russia and Belarus have been able to play on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and WTA Tours and at the Grand Slams except last year's Wimbledon.

Wimbledon is expected to succumb to pressure from the ATP and WTA and allow players from both countries to compete this year.