World number one tennis player Iga Świątek insists that Russia's Anastasia Potapova should not publicly support her country, during the war in Ukraine, after she wore a Spartak Moscow football shirt at a recent match.

Potapova donned the shirt during her three-set loss to American Jessica Pegula at Indian Wells in California.

She said she had supported the club since she was 13 and saw no provocation in it.

However, Polish star Świątek said she felt Potapova crossed a line and as a result has been in talks with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

"To be honest, I was surprised," Świątek said, as reported by Reuters.

"I thought the player realised that she should not, even if she is a fan of the team, show her views in this way at such times.

"I've talked to the WTA and in a way I found out that there should be less such situations because they will explain to other players that you can't promote any Russian teams these days, which reassured me a bit.

"On the other hand, I think these situations unfortunately happen because this announcement should have taken place much earlier.

"There was a lot of chaos in the locker room at the beginning of the war.

Imagen de hoy en Indian Wells #TennisParadise



🇷🇺Anastasia POTAPOVA, tenista rusa, saltando a la pista con la camiseta del Spartak de Moscú, equipo de su país.



Días después de la decisión de Wimbledon de permitir la vuelta de los rusos, la imagen es… provocativa cuanto menos. pic.twitter.com/e7bczm3LtG — Carlos Navarro (@TheMagician5GS) March 13, 2023

"It was not clear how to approach everything, which causes such unpleasant situations.

"I think if there had been better leadership from the beginning, maybe we would have avoided such situations."

Świątek has been vocal in her opposition of Russia and has supported causes to help Ukrainian people.

After winning last year's women's singles title at the US Open she took the opportunity to remind the public of the war and urged people not to forget about it.

The previous month, she took part in the Tennis Plays for Peace event at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center which raised $1.2 million (£1 million/€1.2 million) for Ukraine.

Świątek also organised the exhibition event Iga Świątek and Friends which raised a further $500,000 (£415,000/€475,000) last July.

The 21-year-old beat Britain's Emma Raducanu, who won the 2021 US Open, at the Indian Wells women's singles tournament to progress to the quarter-finals.

Świątek, who is defending her title at the WTA 1000 event, is due to face unseeded Romanian Sorana Cîrstea today.