Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has spoken of receiving "hate" at major tennis tournaments because of her country's involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus has served as a training territory for Russian soldiers after the invasion in February last year and is a key ally for Vladimir Putin.

This has led to the nation being frozen out of international sport alongside Russia, although players are allowed to compete neutrally in tennis.

Sabalenka, the world number two who won the Australian Open in January, said she has had discomforting conversations with other competitors over the past year.

"It was really tough for me because I've never faced that much hate in the locker room," she said.

"There are a lot of haters on Instagram when you're losing matches, but in the locker room I've never faced that.

Aryna Sabalenka says that she does not understand the hate as she has not approved the war in Ukraine ©Getty Images

"It was really tough to understand that there's so many people who hate me for no reason.

"I did nothing."

The 24 year-old Sabalenka lost in the Indian Wells final to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan on Sunday (March 19).

Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko withdrew from a match against Sabalenka earlier in the tournament after accusing the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) of showing little support for Ukraine.

She said this prompted her to have a "panic attack" following her conversation with WTA chief Steve Simon.

"He told me that he himself does not support the war, but if the players from Russia and Belarus support it, then this is only their own opinion, and the opinion of other people should not upset me," said Tsurenko according to Great Tennis Ukraine.

Victoria Azarenka, the Belarusian two-time Australian Open champion, said the WTA are doing enough for Ukraine, in disagreement with Iga Świątek, the world number one from Poland.

Świątek said more support was needed for Ukrainians as "everything we discuss in tennis is about Belarusian and Russian players".

Victoria Azarenka says that the WTA are doing what is necessary to support Ukraine ©Getty Images

"There are certain players that have different feelings and behaviours," said Azarenka.

"Overall, I don't necessarily share the same opinion as Iga does.

"I'd encourage her to look at the things that have been done before she makes comments.

"As a player council member I'm happy to provide the facts.

"That would be a more appropriate way to have that conversation."