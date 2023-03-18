Australia are to host this year's men and women’s International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) Asia-Oceania Championships (Para Asian Cup), it has been announced.

The tournament in Melbourne, due to be held between October 31 and November 12, is designed for footballers that are suffering from cerebral palsy, brain injury or symptoms of strokes.

This will be the first time the women's competition has been held and is scheduled to take place alongside the men's event at the University of Melbourne.

The last Championships were held in Iran in 2018, where the hosts dominated Australia in the final, defeating them 7-0.

James Johnson, the chief executive of Football Australia, expressed the excitement the nation has hosting this event.

This will be the first time women's ICFPF Asia-Oceania Cup will be taking place ©Football Australia

"Football Australia is thrilled and honoured to have won the hosting rights for this historic tournament in 2023," said Johnson.

"We have a team within our organisation that is committed to Para football and know we can deliver a tournament that demonstrates our passion, respect and drive towards ensuring footballers of all abilities can proudly represent Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

"To host a historic first-ever women’s Para Asian Cup will follow our co-hosting of a historic FIFA Women’s World Cup and part of our strategic vision through Legacy ‘23 to transform how women and girls in Australia see the full potential available to them through football."

"This will be a tournament delivered at a scale to elevate pPara football and provide current and new fans with another memorable and empowering experience while growing access to the game for players of all abilities."





Australian Minister Bill Shorten hopes the Championships will help raise awareness in the country of brain injuries ©Football Australia

Bill Shorten, the Federal Minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme and Government Services, spoke on how important this event is for people with brain disability.





"It takes the whole of society to open doors for people with disability and that is what the Pararoos and ParaMatildas do - help foster talented sports people to representative level," he said.

"Cerebral palsy affects at least 34,000 people in Australia and more than 17 million people worldwide.

"There are also many other Australians who have acquired brain injuries.

“I acknowledge the advocacy of this unique and strong community which, like the NDIS, seeks to make a real difference by supporting independence and choice.

“The International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football Asian Oceania Championship will showcase Australia as an exemplar of sporting prowess and inclusion. I congratulate everyone involved.”



