The inaugural International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) Asia-Oceania Championships are set to begin tomorrow on the island of Kish in Iran.

It is the first time that countries from the two continents have been brought together under one event.

Hosts Iran - the Asian champions in 2006, 2010 and 2014 - are the highest-ranked team.

The nations battling them in the single round-robin tournament will be Australia, South Korea and first-time contenders Jordan and Thailand.

Action is due to run until November 29 and matches will be played at the Kish Island Olympic Stadium.

Team members and IFCPF are met at the Kish Island airport by the 2018 Asia-Oceania welcoming committee. Start of the tournament is just two days away!#CPFootball #UnitedGame #GloballyRespected pic.twitter.com/hJuOPnUWAD — CP Football (@ifcpf) November 22, 2018

Tomorrow’s schedule sees Australia face South Korea and Iran go up against Thailand.

Jordan will begin their campaign against Iran on Sunday (November 25).

As well as being crowned Asia-Oceania champions, the winners will automatically qualify for the 2019 IFCPF World Championships in Spanish city Seville.

The runners-up will also qualify.