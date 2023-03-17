Tour de France 2024 final stage, moved from Paris because of Olympics, will start in Monaco

The final stage of next year’s Tour de France, which is due to finish in Nice on the French Riviera to accommodate the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, is set to begin in the neighbouring principality of Monaco, organisers have announced.

The 111th edition, obliged to shift its conclusion from the Champs-Élysées for the first time since 1975 to accommodate the staging of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, will thus involve crossing two sets of borders, given that it is due to start on June 29 in the Italian city of Florence.

The 21st stage time trial, which organisers believe could be a live contest involving possible changes in the leadership, is due to take place between Monaco and Place Masséna in Nice on July 21 - five days before the Olympics are due to open in France's capital.

Details of the penultimate 20th stage have also been released - it will be held over a mountainous course from Nice to Col de la Couillole.

The announcement was made in the presence of Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi and International Olympic Committee member Prince Albert II of Monaco.

This historically unusual Tour, which will have its Grand Départ in the Italian city of Florence, will conclude with a weekend on the French Riviera.

The 2024 Tour de France, displaced from Paris because of the staging of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, will conclude with a time trial between Monaco and Nice ©Tour de France

The 132 kilometres mountain stage on the penultimate day will be tight and tough, it is predicted.

After passing the Col de Braus the peloton is set to tackle the climb to Col de Turini where Egan Bernal wore the yellow jersey in 2019 as did Primoz Roglic in 2022.

Riders will then return to Col de La Colmiane before battling it out on Col de la Couillole.

The field will then once again cross borders for a handful of kilometres, this time for a short visit to Monaco.

The Principality hosted a time trial as the opening stage of the 2009 Tour.