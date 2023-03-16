The European University Sports Association (EUSA) and its institute hosted an Innovating Football Leadership through Practice and Policy (iFLIPP) training programme at the Eurostars uHotel in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The iFLIPP training programme, which was created by Erasmus+, was attended by 40 participants, including professionals and leaders in the footballing world, with most being women and from ethnic minorities.

The participants had an opportunity to learn more about leadership, network building, developing strategy, joining boards, and building personal brands.

The first day of the programme saw participants being placed in groups and discussing diversity planning and development plans.

They also learnt about the personal journey of Ayisat Yusuf-Aromire, who is a female footballer from Nigeria that played in Finland.

On the second day, an attorney from Believer Sports in Madrid named Reyes Believer spoke on gender equality in sports and the importance of female involvement.

Martin Kozelj spoke on the attributes needed for managerial positions ©EUSA

Martin Kozelj, the general secretary of the Slovenian Football Association, spoke about the attributes needed to succeed in management.

Fabio Appetiti, a former professional player and current public relations officer, also gave insight on the role of formal stakeholders in football and how he is attempting to help women feel more empowered in the sport.

The final speaker that day was Lisa Klaveness, the first female President of the Norwegian Football Association, who spoke on her journey to the role and the future of football.

The next day, former professional players Paul Elliot, a former Chelsea Football Club player, and Mbo Mpenza, a former Belgium international, talked about their experience dealing with racism.

Fnaan Woldegiorgis, head of diversity and inclusion at The Royal Dutch Football Association, shared her experience as a female leader.

A multi-award-winning leadership coach by the name of Michelle Moore also explained her concept of being a leader, which included taking responsibility.

Marisa Schlenker, another former footballer, stressed the need for activism in sports in order to make change.

Former footballers Paul Elliot, left, and Mbo Mpenza, right, spoke on racism at the iFLIPP training programme ©EUSA

Palesa Mashigo, a researcher at Erasmus University, reviewed important data and analysis on the findings she discovered.

Haifa Tlili, a Brussels University professor, spoke on the work she had done around the hijab ban in France.

Andreja Leskovsek McQuarrie, a former Olympian and the President of Radomlje Women's Football Club in Slovenia, gave examples about leadership and resilience from her journey.

The final speaker of the third day was Arianna Criscione, who gave insights on her career as a professional footballer.

The final day also saw the participants reflecting on the programme and how they will implement it into their own communities.

The iFLIPP is a three-year project that aims to improve leadership for women and ethnic minorities.