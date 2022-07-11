Partners of the European University Sports Association's (EUSA) work for a cause, serve for sport (W4C-S4S) programme gathered in Thessaloniki to discuss the project's development.

The aim of the initiative is to assist with the education and preparation of volunteers across Europe, while training them to help people with disabilities at sporting events "thus fostering social inclusion and equal opportunities in sport."

The meeting started with a team building session before presentations from partners on events they are planning to stage which allowed participants to exchange their knowledge of best practices.

The Social Cooperative Society from Italy and representatives from the City of Zagreb were also present.

They gave separate presentations on how to grow events and volunteer numbers.

The work for a cause, serve for sport programme aims to foster social inclusion and grow equal opportunities in sport ©EUSA

The Croatians also displayed the beta version of a mobile application which is being developed to help organisers stage sporting events for people with disabilities.

The EUSA was represented at the meeting by Jan Martin Jamnik, one of the governing body's volunteers mentors.

The project is led by the City of Zagreb, partnering with the Municipality of Almussafes in Spain, Society for the Development of Voluntary Work Novo Mesto, Institute for Social Innovation and Cohesion, the Social Cooperative Society and the EUSA Institute.

The two-year project is co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union.