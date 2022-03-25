Three camps are featuring here at the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Vuokatti as part of the European Union's Erasmus+ programme, aiming to use the multi-sport event to increase the social inclusion of young people.

Entitled "By the Young for the Young", the project features the International Youth Media Camp, the International Sports Students Winter School and the "Modern Coach" Seminar.

The Media Camp is responsible for the output on the Organising Committee's website and social media platforms, and is billed as an opportunity for the young people taking part from 19 countries to develop their skills.

Participants have also been able to undertake activities including cross-country skiing, ice fishing and snow shoeing.

The project has received support in its promotion by the European Olympic Committees.

Those taking part in the programme have described their experiences as richly rewarding.

Andjela Cegar from Austria pointed out the opportunities to sample life in Finland that the Winter EYOF has provided.

"The EYOF 2022 Vuokatti is one of the best experiences in my life," Cegar said.

"Not only getting to know the Finnish culture and activities, but also spending one week with people from across Europe.

The Erasmus+ programme aims to promote the social inclusion of young people, and as well as their work in the camps, participants have engaged in cross-country skiing among other activities ©EYOF 2022 Vuokatti

"The sports, the atmosphere, the people and emotions are hard to describe.

"It's just one unbelievable moment after the other."

Ludovica Sini of Italy added: "I am grateful for this unique experience and I am happy that I could realise my dream of being a reporter for the figure skating event.

"Besides that, meeting new people from all over Europe who share the same passion for sport as me has been one of the best parts of the Media Camp.

"I cannot wait to seize new opportunities like this in the future."

Belgium's Nancy Christiaens concurred that she had been able to "connect with other talented young people that share the same passion".

Cazimir Geanta of Romania meanwhile said that the camp had "delivered strong set of skills, which will for sure support myself and all colleagues", but "more importantly is that the legacy of the values and outcomes promoted in this camp will last long after the event will have finished".

The Winter EYOF is due to conclude today, although due to the COVID-19 enforced delays to the event, the next edition is scheduled for next year in Friuli-Venezia Giulia in Italy.