The European University Sports Association's (EUSA) Education Commission has met for the first time in its new composition as members discussed goals for the next four years.

Milan Zvan chairs the body which is tasked with making recommendations to the EUSA Executive Committee and President Adam Roczek on the direction of the organisation’s education-related programmes and activities.

Lovisa Broms, Romana Caput-Jogunica, Filipa Godinho, Veaceslav Mangolachi, Cedric Terret and Emilie Zakariassen Hansen are also members of the Education Commission who have been nominated to serve for the next four years.

Sara Rozman, education and development manager of the EUSA, is secretary of the Education Commission.

Following the introduction of the Education Commission members, the meeting centred on goals for 2022 and 2023 and aims and activities for the time of their mandate.

This year's European Universities Games, scheduled to take place from July 17 to 30 in Lodz in Poland, was also discussed as well as multiple projects funded by the European Union's Erasmus+ Programme.

The last part of the meeting gave attention to members’ initiatives, their ideas and reflection of the work that falls under the Education Commission.