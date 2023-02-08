Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London to discuss defence support, a peace formula, and the prevention of Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Zelenskyy thanked Sunak personally for providing support to Ukraine in terms of weapons and military equipment during the country's war with Ukraine.

Ukraine's leader also asked for support in ensuring that Russia and its ally Belarus are absent from the upcoming Olympics in the French capital.

Earlier today, Zelenskyy also reminded people of the impact that the war is having on Ukrainian sport.

"Against the backdrop of continued Russian aggression and devastating war crimes, the IOC is 'exploring ways' to permit Russian athletes to participate in the Paris Olympics," he wrote on Twitter.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, thanked Rishi Sunak for Britain's support in Ukraine's war with Russia ©Getty Images

"We urge the partners to join our marathon of honesty, counter these efforts, and protect the Olympic Charter."

The accompanying video to his words state that allowing Russian athletes to participate would "violate fundamental principles of the Olympic Charter".

At least 220 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have died in the war, claims the country's Sports Minister Vadym Huttsait.

More than 340 sporting facilities have also been damaged or destroyed.

Against the backdrop of continued Russian aggression and devastating war crimes, the IOC is “exploring ways” to permit Russian athletes to participate in the Paris Olympics. We urge partners to join our marathon of honesty, counter these efforts, and protect the Olympic Charter. pic.twitter.com/JlFT49hO5K — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 8, 2023

"I thank you for your efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, for the humanitarian and financial assistance provided after the beginning of full-scale aggression, for supporting Ukrainians who were forced to flee their homes because of the Russian war," Zelenskyy told Sunak in his meeting at 10 Downing Street.

It was Zelenskyy's first visit to Britain, and second foreign trip, since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

He previously met with United States President Joe Biden in Washington last December.

Zelenskyy also paid King Charles III a visit at Buckingham Palace during his trip to London to "congratulate his accession to the throne" as well as to wish peace to the British people.

He then emphasized that the country was one of Ukraine's "closest and most important allies".