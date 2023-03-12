A mural by the world’s most famous graffiti artist Banksy has been turned into a stamp by Ukraine to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The mural shows a man resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin being flipped during a judo match with a young boy.

Putin is a black belt in judo.

He was Honorary President of the International Judo Federation (IJF) but was removed from the position in March shortly after he had ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin had been a regular visitor to major judo events, including the World Championships and at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where he was accompanied by IJF President Marius Vizer and United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron.

The original artwork was created by the British artist on a house that was destroyed by Russian shelling in the town of Borodyanka, near the capital Kyiv.

A phrase with an abbreviated expletive “FCK PTN”, addressing the Russian leader, has been added to the bottom left corner of the stamps.

Banksy's mural has become a beacon of hope for many Ukrainians, who see it as a metaphor for the country's fierce resistance to the Russian invasion, which began on 24 February last year

Queues have been reported in Kyiv as residents rushed to buy the new stamps from the main post office, Holovposhtamt.

The proceeds from selling the stamps will go toward humanitarian needs, such as schools that were damaged by Russian forces.

Last year, Banksy released a moving video of seven new murals on crumbling buildings in Ukraine.

His artwork appeared in several Ukrainian towns that had been among the worst hit during the ongoing war.

Borodyanka, located northwest of the capital, was one of the towns hardest hit by Russia’s bombardment at the beginning of the invasion.

Russian soldiers invaded in February of this year, occupying the town for weeks before it was liberated in April.

Since then, it has been the focus of reconstruction efforts, with several tower blocks demolished as a result of damage caused by the fighting.

Banksy has repeatedly supported Ukraine during the last year. In December, he released and sold 50 limited-edition prints with all the proceeds going to support the people of Ukraine.

Banksy is a pseudonymous England-based street artist, political activist and film director whose real name and identity remain unconfirmed and the subject of speculation.

Active since the 1990s, his satirical street art and subversive epigrams combine dark humour with graffiti executed in a distinctive stencilling technique.

His works of political and social commentary have appeared on streets, walls and bridges throughout the world.

Many have sold at auction for several million pounds.

“We believe that the Ukrainian postage stamp ‘FCK PTN!’ will also become prophetic,” Igor Smelyansky, head of Ukraine’s postal service, said.

“And in 2023, Ukraine, which is smaller in terms of territory but hundreds of times more motivated, will finally ‘pin Russia to the mat.’”