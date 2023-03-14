Inaugural WFDF Wheelchair Championships to be held in Lignano Sabbiadoro later this year

The World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) revealed that their first ever World Wheelchair Ultimate Championships will be held in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, from September 18 to October 1 2023.

WFDF President Robert Rauch said that the Championships are being held alongside the Italian Beach Games.

"As the event will be held in conjunction with the Italian Beach Games, being held at the same venue at the same time, we are sure that we can generate a lot of interest from beach spectators for our wheelchair event," said Rauch.

"That will help to create a unique atmosphere for the athletes, integrate our Parasport event into a wider sport context, and promote adaptive sports in general.

"I am confident that Italy will prove to be great hosts for our inaugural World Wheelchair Championship."

The venue for the event will be the Bella Italia Sports Village, which Volker Bernardi, the WFDF secretary general and Parasport Commission chair, explained would be a great place to host an event.

Robert Rauch has been WFDF President since 2011, his second spell after he served between 1992 and 1994 ©WFDF

"The Bella Italia Sport Village in Lignano Sabbiadoro is a great example of a fully accessible sport venue, offering a wealth of indoor, outdoor, and beach sport facilities, including a fully accessible indoor sport hall venue and fully accessible accommodations," said Bernardi.

"It is great news that our Italian Flying Disc National Federation declared immediately their willingness to host the event after WFDF announced its plan to hold a Wheelchair Ultimate Championship in 2023.

"The recent Parasport technical visit to the proposed location confirmed the full suitability of the venue according to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) accessibility guide."

The IPC officially recognised flying disc as a sport in October 2014, which led to the WFDF's participation in the IPC Observer programme at Rio 2016 and Pyeongchang 2018.

The WFDF released a book in December 2021, titled "Flying Disc Parasport Wheelchair Ultimate - BOOK 1", which was created by José Amoroso of Portugal.

This book was made after closely observing the Olympic and Paralympic Games, along with insight from the IPC and International Wheelchair and Amputee Sport Federation.

The World Wheelchair Ultimate Championships will be held from September 18 to October 1 ©WFDF

Salvatore Comis, head of flying disc in FIGeST, spoke about the importance of wheelchair sports in Italy.

"We are very happy and proud to be able to host the first WFDF Wheelchair Ultimate World Championship in Italy," said Comis.

"We started developing wheelchair ultimate in Italy back in 2021 and we think that this event will have a big impact on the development of this discipline globally.

"Flying disc became a part of the FIGeSt Italian Federation of Traditional Games and Sports recognised by the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) and the Italian Paralympic Committee (CIP) in January 2023 and this event will be an excellent opportunity to raise the awareness of flying disc sports overall.

"The event will take place in Lignano Sabbiadoro in the Bella Italia Village, which has been hosting wheelchair events for different sports for many years as it is totally wheelchair accessible."

The event will include six national teams and around 36 to 40 Para athletes.