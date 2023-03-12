World Taekwondo have revealed that it will hold an an invitational virtual event at the Olympic Esports Series Finals in Singapore in June which organisers claim will provide "exciting competitive action."

Virtual taekwondo is the only combat sport amongst nine featured in the Series organised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"The IOC’s decision is a testament to the work that has been done in developing virtual taekwondo," World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue said.

"We are delighted that it will feature at the Olympic virtual series.

"At World Taekwondo we have always embraced the latest technologies to evolve our sport."

A group of eight Olympic legends, four men and four women, are set to join eight young players in a competition at Singapore’s Suntec Centre.

2Virtual Taekwondo is fully aligned with our commitment to inclusivity and equality and allows people of all ages, genders and abilities to take part while keeping physically active," Choue added.

It has been developed in a partnership between World Taekwondo and Refract Technologies.

The game employs a "unique motion tracking technology" which organisers claim offers "an even playing field for those of all physical activities to engage in one to one non contact sparring."

A virtual taekwondo demonstration was staged alongside the Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham last year, which Choue claimed celebrated the discipline's "immense potential".

Representatives of the IOC, Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 attended the demonstration.

Virtual Taekwondo is a non contact form of the sport devised by World Taekwondo in conjunction with Refract Technologies ©World Taekwondo

Competition is to be streamed on Olympic digital and social channels.

The Olympic Esports Series first took place in 2021.

This year's event was launched at the beginning of this month as a competition for professional and amateur players.

The Olympic Esports Finals 2023 are scheduled to take place from June 22 to June 25.