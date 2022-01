The inaugural virtual poomsae taekwondo series has concluded with the Online 2021 World Taekwondo Poomsae Challenge Final.

The Final, which ran from December 1 to 23, saw the top eight athletes from each category of the previous three Open Challenges which had taken place throughout the year compete.

A total of 459 athletes from 43 countries competed across 54 categories in the Final, split into two divisions, national team and open.

"The 2021 World Taekwondo Poomsae Challenge has been a great success and allowed taekwondoin of all ages and abilities to practice the sport competitively, wherever they are," said World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue.

"This month’s grand final brought together the best performers from throughout the series.

"Across both the national and open divisions, they showed just how much taekwondo talent there is globally.

"However, the Poomsae Open Challenge is not just about the best: it is about everyone coming together, practising taekwondo and having fun."

The national team division was split across 22 categories, with senior and junior categories in individual recognised poomsae and individual freestyle poomsae.

The open division was formatted in the same way, however it featured pair and team disciplines as well.

The Open Challenge series began in March, with an official category for junior national team athletes, from 15 to 17 years old, an open category for youth and a division for pairs and teams.

In June, the Open Challenge II was open to families in pairs and teams, as well as to cadets, ages 12 to 14, and refugees.

The Open Challenge III again included categories for families in pairs and teams.

In total, 1,746 athletes from 67 nations competed during the Open Challenge series I, II, III and Final.

The series was launched to build on the success of the first-ever Online World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships held in November 2020.