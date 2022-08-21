World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue has labelled a virtual taekwondo demonstration staged alongside the Commonwealth Esports Championships as "successful" and celebrated the discipline's "immense potential".

World Taekwondo believes the discipline could be a future medal event at the Olympics and Paralympics.

The demonstration in Birmingham featured a small four-player tournament, which used a double elimination system, plus the opportunity for members of the public to try virtual taekwondo.

It is being presented as a stepping stone on the journey to future participation at multi-sport events.

Representatives of the International Olympic Committee, Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 attended the demonstration.

It was held shortly after World Taekwondo signed a joint-venture agreement with Refract Technologies in a bid to promote virtual taekwondo across the globe.

"I wish to thank Refract Technologies for the successful public tryout and I am excited by the immense potential that our sport has to offer as a physical virtual sport," Choue said.

World Taekwondo signed a joint-venture agreement with Refract Technologies to promote virtual taekwondo earlier this year ©World Taekwondo

"Virtual taekwondo is our commitment to the Olympic Agenda 2020+5.

"Our next target is the inclusion of virtual taekwondo in the Olympic Virtual Sports Festival in 2023."

Officials tied to the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games also visited the demonstration, per World Taekwondo.

The Commonwealth Esports Championships were held in partnership with the Commonwealth Games Federation and Global Esports Federation, running alongside the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"We are thrilled at the response to the first public Virtual Taekwondo demonstration in Birmingham, and want to thank World Taekwondo and British Taekwondo and GB Taekwondo for their invaluable support at the event," Michael Chng, the chief executive of Refract Technologies, said.

"As a partner of the Global Esports Federation, CEC 2022 was a great opportunity for us to gather feedback and intensively stress-test the system in a public setting, as we work towards powering future virtual taekwondo events and tournaments."