Tampere set to host matches during FIBA EuroBasket tournament in 2025

Tampere has been named as the Finnish host city for the group phase of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket tournament in 2025.

Matches will be staged at the Tampere Deck Arena, which only opened in 2021.

Finland is set to be one of four co-hosts for the competition alongside Cyprus, Latvia and Poland.

Tampere had co-hosted the tournament before with Helsinki back in 1967.

More recently Helsinki was the venue in 2017.

"The tournament in Helsinki was a basketball party to be remembered, it's a great pleasure and joy to have the opportunity to create the same in Tampere," said Finland Organising Committee event director Ari Tammivaara.

Finland's men were defeated in the quarter-finals of the 2022 EuroBasket tournament at the hands of Spain ©Getty Images

"In recent years, Tampere has shown that it’s capable of organising high-quality international events.

"Tampere Deck Arena is conveniently located in the centre of the city, built basically on top of the train station, providing great logistical opportunities to set up a basketball festival for the whole of Finland."

Finland's men beat Israel the last time they played in Tampere to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Riga in Latvia and Limassol in Cyprus have already been named as host cities for the 2025 competition.

The FIBA Europe Board is expected to approve the city to be used in Poland at their meeting on March 17.

The final stages of EuroBasket 2025 have been allocated to Latvia.

It will be the fourth competition in a row to be co-hosted by four countries.

In September, Spain beat France in Berlin to lift the trophy at EuroBasket 2022.