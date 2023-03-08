The Portugal University Sports Federation (FADU) has celebrated its 33rd anniversary with a ceremony in Funchal in Madeira, that was attended by 150 people.

Among the guests was FADU President Ricardo Nora and the country's Secretary of State for Youth and Sports, João Paulo Correia.

During the event, FADU's founding members were honoured, including the academic associations of Coimbra, Lisbon and the Azores.

The celebration was one of a number of events that were scheduled over a weekend to mark the anniversary, including the FADU General Assembly.

The meeting took place at the Penteada University complex with 50 delegates present.

FADU delegates were taken on a tour of Sport Club Marítimo's facilities as part of the anniversary celebrations ©FADU

Another edition of the Academy of Leaders took place which began with an address from European University Sports Association President Adam Roczek.

Roczek spoke about his organisation and what it does for the development of university sport across the continent.

Following that was the "Sports for People with Disabilities" panel and a round table on "33 years of FADU".

The latter included former FADU Presidents André Reis and Filipa Godinho, former secretary generals of the body Duarte Lopes and Manuel Veloso, and its ex vice-president Fernando Parente.

In the round table they reminisced about different phases of FADU, shared stories, and discussed plans for the future including a discussion on esports.

The next day then saw participants visit facilities belonging to Sport Club Marítimo with guided tours and an insight into the club's operations.