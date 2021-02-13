The European University Sports Association (EUSA) has held an annual awards ceremony online with the aim of recognising and celebrating the achievements and contributions of individuals, universities and associations in European university sport.

The organisation said the ceremony sought to honour organisers and participants in events over the 2019 to 2020 season, as well as those who contributed to the growth and development of university sport across the continent.

EUSA President Adam Roczek opened the ceremony with a recap of sporting action from the 2019 European Universities Championships.

The German University Sports Federation were the first organisation honoured on the evening, receiving the Most Active National University Sports Association award due to their active participation and presence at the 2019 EUSA Championships.

The French University Sport Federation received the most successful National University Sports Association award, which was determined by the results and the final placement of the participants at the European Universities Championships.

Two awards were received by the University of Zagreb, who were crowned the Best University based on results during the season with 16 medals earned, while they were also handed the Most Active University award for having 139 participants present across the 2019 EUSA Championships.

Technion Israel Institute of Technology’s men’s beach volleyball team were awarded the annual Enno Harms Fair Play award.

The award recognises a fair play gesture or situation during a EUSA sporting event which stands out above the rest.

The team were commended for their actions in assisting both teams and organisers at the EUSA Beach Volleyball Championships after they were ruled out due to a team member getting injured in training just before the competition.

Four medals of appreciation were also presented during the ceremony.





One was awarded to World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) Europe for their role in the organisation of the very first EUSA European Universities Kickboxing Championships.

The Championships were held as part of the European Universities Combat Championships in Zagreb.

A medal of appreciation for member associations was awarded to University Sports Association of Poland for their organisation of the Integrated Championships.

The event aims to integrate athletes with disabilities into mainstream sport competitions.

Portuguese Academic Federation of University Sport (FADU) secretary general Manuel Veloso and former President Daniel Monteiro received medals for member officials.

The duo were honoured for their work helping to organising the EUSA Extraordinary General Assembly, conference and Awards Ceremony and Gala in Aveiro in September 2019.

Kairat Zakirianov, President of the Student Sports Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, received a medal for international cooperation due to his efforts in the development of both student and Olympic sport in his country and across Europe.

The final award handed out in the ceremony was the EUSA Order of Merit.

The honour is given to an individual who, through their involvement and commitment, gave significant contribution to the development and promotion of university sport in Europe.



Former President of the Hungarian University Sports Federation Adam Kiss was awarded the honour.

Kiss was praised for strengthening the federation on a national, European and international level, with Hungary having organised five European Universities Championships.

The organisation also successfully bid for the seventh edition of the European Universities Games.

International University Sports Federation (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin also sent a video message, which included a highlights package from the FISU Summer and Winter Universiades.

The virtual ceremony concluded with a video highlighting preparations for this summer’s European Universities Games in Belgrade.