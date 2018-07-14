Coimbra is set to welcome 3,150 athletes from 38 countries as the European Universities Games begin in the Portuguese city.

The Games are claimed to be the largest multi-sport event ever organised in Portugal, with competition set to take place until July 28.

A total of 13 sports will be contested at the fourth edition of the Games, which are held every two years.

Badminton, handball, tennis, rowing, table tennis, volleyball and 3x3 basketball competitions will all feature at the Games.

Basketball, canoe sprint, football, futsal, judo and rugby sevens are also included on the Games programme.

The Opening Ceremony will take place tomorrow at the Pátio das Escolas, the historic square in the centre of Coimbra.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is among those expected to attend.

He will be joined by Minister of Education Tiago Brandão Rodrigues and the State Secretary of Youth and Sport João Paulo Rebelo.

The Ceremony will not be open to the public.

Besides sport events @eug2018 will be the home also for educational events where we will discuss about the development of University Sports.



The most important event, the Rectors Conference, has been officially opened today at the @UnivdeCoimbra https://t.co/nGJixHvbtz#EUG2018 pic.twitter.com/srDBYH2B4R — EUSA (@eusaunisport) July 14, 2018

Singer Cuca Roseta will perform the Portuguese national anthem followed by a show dedicated to university sport.

The Games is awarded by the European University Sports Association and is supported by the International University Sports Federation.

Alongside sport competitions, the Games will have a focus on educational and social aspects of university sport in Europe.

This will include conferences and workshops on anti-doping, inclusion and dual careers.

Almost 300 universities will be represented at the Games.