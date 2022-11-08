Aveiro in Portugal is set to host the European Universities Basketball Championship from July 23 to 30 next year, 22 years after it held the first edition of the event.

The European University Sports Association (EUSA) technical delegate for basketball, Peter George, and head of the Organising Committee in Aveiro Wilson Carmo, conducted an inspection visit last week, where the duo discussed organisational and technical matters related to the hosting.

Venues, basketball courts of Pavilhao Municipal Capitao Adriano Nordesle and Club de Poro des Esqueira, accommodation sites at University of Aveiro, catering area, designated sports for EUSA office and accreditation centre were among the programme for the inspection.

A total of 16 teams each are expected to compete in the men’s and women’s categories.

Other academic activities have also been planned to run simultaneously.

The European Universities Tennis Championship in 2023 is heading to Granada in Spain ©EUSA

EUSA delegates thanked the Organising Committee for cooperating with the visit and praised the preparations done so far.

Meanwhile, the European Universities Tennis Championship in 2023 is heading to Granada in Spain.

The tennis event is scheduled to take place from July 3 to 9 next year.

A similar inspection visit was done with EUSA tennis technical delegate Michal Sikorski visiting the venues and other facilities.

Representing the Organising Committee was Margarita Sanchez, vice-rector of University of Granada, Jose A. Ibanez, director of communication office at University of Granada, Jordi Mercade, director of sports service at University of Granada and Jesus Montes, President of the Royal Tennis Society of Granada.