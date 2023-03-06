The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) has signed a multi-year contract with DHL Global Event Logistics with the latter set to provide organisational support for the governing body's events.

Starting immediately with the current season, DHL will help the IBSF with logistics for its World Championships and all sports and marketing equipment.

"In a world that is moving closer together thanks to progress in transportation, it is precisely the logistical aspects that present us with major challenges," said IBSF President Ivo Ferriani.

"With DHL, we have a global player at our side that is not only one of the leading companies in the logistics business but also understands and knows how to implement the special requirements that sports logistics entails.

"It feels good to know that we are in good hands."

DHL is set to provide logistical support, including equipment transport, for the IBSF's events ©IBSF

Ferriani was present at the signing ceremony in St Moritz with DHL Global Event Logistics' managing director Patrick Dexheimer to make the partnership official.

The IBSF stated that "innovation as well as consistency and reliability with a global scope are highly appreciated."

DHL claims to be the world's leading logistics brand and boasts around 38,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories.

"We are excited to partner with IBSF, where we both value speed, precision and teamwork," Dexheimer said.

"DHL has years of experience in transporting winter sports equipment and looks forward to supporting the athletes at various race tracks around the world."

DHL generated a revenue of more than €81 billion (£71 billion/$86 billion) in 2021 and by 2050 it aims to achieve net zero emissions.