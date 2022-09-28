Volleyball World's new deal with DHL to deliver on sustainability goals

Volleyball World has announced a new partnership with DHL, the leading global logistics brand, that will deliver on sustainability goals.

Announced at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) World Congress in Arnhem, the Netherlands, the partnership will look to support DHL's diversity and inclusion focused environmental, social and governance (ESL) strategy through the sport.

The wide-ranging partnership covers both volleyball and beach volleyball with a number of key and sustainable initiatives planned to help deliver strategic objectives.

Volleyball World is one of sport's leading advocates for gender equality and female empowerment.

Recently it launched Equal Jersey, a campaign in which the sport's top players champion gender equality.

Volleyball's gender balance is also reflected in equal prize money and match formats across all major competitions.

A new partnership between the FIVB and DHL will strengthen areas of the sport including gender equality, with women already earning equal prize money ©Getty Images

Volleyball World chief executive Finn Taylor said: "To welcome a brand of DHL's standing to the Volleyball World family reflects the incredibly strong values the sport has around ESG which, as we know, is something every major sponsorship must now include.

"It’s one element to a wide-ranging partnership which will help DHL create a close emotional connection with the hundreds of millions of volleyball fans around the world."

Alberto Nobis, chief executive of DHL Express Europe, said: "As the world’s most international company, inclusion and diversity are key values of ours.

"Volleyball is very close to my heart, also because it is one of the world’s most gender-equal sports, and this draws a clear synergy between us."

Elliott Stanton, Head of Global Sponsorships DHL Express, said: "We’re excited to be expanding our presence in the sport by adding Volleyball World to our partnership portfolio.

"As a partner of the Italian national team and the Dutch women's national team, this partnership further strengthens our focus to develop a set of partnerships that not only have mass global appeal but also connect fans, our employees and customers across the globe."