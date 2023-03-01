Le Graët threatens to sue French Sports Minister after FFF exit and claims will stay on in FIFA role

Disgraced former French Football Federation (FFF) President Noël Le Graët has rebutted allegations of sexual harassments and plans to sue France’s Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra for defamation.

The lawyers of Le Graët has revealed on French television that his client plans to file a libel case against Oudéa-Castéra for a "manipulation of information" in the wake of his resignation as the head of the FFF.

An audit report, commissioned by Oudéa-Castéra, accused the 81-year-old of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour towards women and was critical of his leadership.

"It is my lawyers who will be responsible for choosing which actions to take," said Le Graët in a report by French newspaper L’Equipe.

"I dispute the report and she is obviously part of it.

"The investigation of which I was the subject was carried out in total disregard of my rights and of the adversarial principle.

"She was judge and judged and that is not possible, even if she claims not."

Le Graët’s lawyers previously described the report from the General Inspectorate for Education, Sport and Research as the "very definition of the Stalinist trial" and accused the French Government of acting in "the same way as Soviet prosecutors".

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra insisted that she had never accused Noël Le Graët of sexual harrasment ©Getty Images

Speaking to French radio network RTL in response accusations of defamation, Oudéa-Castéra dismissed Le Graët’s claims.

"I find it distressing," said Oudéa-Castéra.

"I never insulted anyone, I remained polite.

"I never accused him of harassment."

Le Graët, who had been in charge of the FFF since 2011, claimed that his exit was a "well-organised political media cabal".

"We are going to question the responsibility of the State and I am expecting a reparation, not financial, but moral," Le Graët told French newspaper Le Monde.

"My lawyers have denounced the irregularity of the administrative investigation within the federation and will therefore request the cancellation of the report of the fact-finding mission."

Le Graët is under investigation by Paris public prosecutors following allegations of sexual harassment made by French football agent Sonia Souid.

Souid accused him of unwanted sexual advances and felt "the only thing that interested him, and I apologise for speaking vulgarly, are my breasts and my ass".

FFF Executive Committee member Aline Riera claimed that he told French women's head coach Corinne Deacon that "I would prefer that you hold your lips to me" when she greeted him with a kiss.

Le Graët denies any wrongdoing.

Noël Le Graët, right, intends to remain as the representative of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, at the organisation's Paris office ©Getty Images

Philippe Diallo, head of the FFF on an interim basis since Le Graët's suspension, is set to be remain as Acting President until the embattled body is due to stage its Federal Assembly in June.

Le Graët claimed he planned to stay as FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s representative at the worldwide governing body’s office in Paris - a position he has held since January 2022.

"I'm going to be Infantino's right-hand man in Paris," added Le Graët.

"I am not an employee, with a contract.

"My mission has no duration.

"If I don't like it, I can quit in three months.

"I will work with Africa, for development.

"I'm not leaving the world of football at all.

"On the contrary, I intend to invest myself in FIFA."