French Football Federation President in new sexism controversy after allegation by female Executive Committee member

Suspended French Football Federation (FFF) President Noël Le Graët, who remains under investigation over sexual harassment claims, is facing further allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Aline Riera, a former French footballer who is a member of the FFF Executive Committee, has accused Le Graët of using "heavy words" or "a repetition of inappropriate words" including "my love" in a report by French newspaper L’Equipe.

Riera also claimed that Le Graët told Corinne Deacon, head coach of France’s women’s team, that "I would prefer that you hold your lips to me" when she greeted him with a kiss.

According to L’Equipe, Riera’s comments came at an FFF Executive Committee meeting on January 19.

It is reported that Riera did not want her remarks noted in the minutes of the meeting but then issued an email to Executive Committee members after Le Graët called her immediately following a leak.

France women's head coach Corinne Deacon was on the receiving end of inappropriate comments from Le Graët, according to Aline Riera ©Getty Images

"As I feared when I confided to you this afternoon my feeling during the [Executive Committee meeting], my comments were reported to NLG [Noël Le Graët] and above all unfortunately distorted," Riera’s email read.

"The President called me just now to have something (sic) details following my speech on his behaviour towards me and Corinne which was only an example.

"It is clear that some in this group are not worthy of my trust.

"You put me and you put Corinne in a bad position now.

"So I’m just going to listen now and especially refrain from commenting.

"I ask Emilie not to transcribe my remarks this morning at the PV.

"You act as if I hadn’t told you anything since my words are disturbing.

"And I’m going to think about the rest of my term in this team because it’s not the idea I had of a tight-knit team.

"I probably don’t have enough experience in this environment to protect myself from this kind of behaviour.

"Thanks for reading."

Le Graët has temporarily stepped aside as head of the French Football Federation ©Getty Images

Riera’s testimony comes after an investigation was opened by Paris public prosecutors following allegations made by French football agent Sonia Souid.

During interviews with L’Equipe and broadcaster RMC, Souid accused Le Graët of unwanted sexual advances, claiming she felt "the only thing that interested him, and I apologise for speaking vulgarly, are my breasts and my ass".

Le Graët, who has led the FFF since 2011 and has a mandate which is due to run until 2024, has denied any wrongdoing.

The 81-year-old had previously faced calls to resign after what he admitted were "clumsy remarks" about Zinedine Zidane’s potential interest in coaching the French national team.

He agreed to temporarily step down as head of the FFF until the publication of the results of the audit commissioned by Minister of Sports Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, scheduled for the end of the month.

FFF vice-president Philippe Diallo has been appointed Acting President.

FFF director general Florence Hardouin has also been temporarily suspended while the investigation is carried out.