Russian Ice Hockey Federation President and triple Olympic champion Vladislav Tretiak has been sanctioned by the Canadian Government in its latest round of penalties against the country for its invasion of Ukraine.

The 70-year-old, who is a State Duma deputy, is included in a list of 129 individuals and 63 organisations alongside deputy Prime Ministers and members of the Russia Parliament.

He is also listed with the world's first female astronauts Valentina Tereshkova and Svetlana Savitskaya, who are also State Duma deputies.

"This [the inclusion of Tereshkova and Savitskaya] shows the falsity of the feminist agenda [of Canadian Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau," Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said, as reported by Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"And the inclusion of Tretyak, a world legend who is remembered and respected in Canada, whose name is in local museums of hockey glory is a demonstration of blind Russophobia and disrespect for ordinary Canadians who are proud of the history of this sport."

Vladislav Tretiak, right, is a State Duma deputy and has been Russian Ice Hockey Federation President since 2006 ©Getty Images

The sanctions see an asset freeze imposed as well as the prohibition of business deals.

Anyone in Canada and any Canadian outside of the country is forbidden to enter a transaction with the sanctioned parties, provide any financial support or make any goods available to them.

A ban has also been placed on the export of chemicals used in the production of electronic goods to Russia.

"Our citizens who are on the list look at such measures with a smile," Stepanov told TASS.

"This is a sign of the helplessness of the anti-Russian camp, which hates Russia, but understands that we cannot be defeated."

In conjunction with the sanctions, Canada committed to increasing its military support for Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that Vladimir Putin "made a grave miscalculation when he launched his war of aggression", as he has increased Canada's military contributions to Ukraine ©Getty Images

The country is sending four more Leopard 2 tanks, an armoured recovery vehicle, and more than 5,000 rounds of 155-millimetre ammunition to the frontline.

The war has been going on for more than a year now after passing its anniversary yesterday.

"Vladimir Putin made a grave miscalculation when he launched his war of aggression," Trudeau said.

"He underestimated Ukrainians, and he underestimated the solidarity of their friends around the world... but today, we are stronger and more unified than ever."

Tretiak was a goaltender on the Soviet Union's Olympic gold medal-winning ice hockey teams at Sapporo 1972, Innsbruck 1976, and Sarajevo 1984.

He also won silver at Lake Placid 1980 after losing the "Miracle on Ice" where an underdog United States side eventually took gold.