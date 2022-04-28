Vladislav Tretiak has confirmed his intentions to stand for re-election as President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) with the aim of "resorting relations" in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist has been head of the national governing body since 2007 and hopes to extend his reign by a further four years.

Tretiak had conducted his role alongside being a member of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Council for nine years before resigning in 2021 in line with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions against Russia.

As part of the ruling, anyone defined by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as a Russian Government representative cannot sit on any Board or committee at a signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code, such as the IIHF, for two years.

Tretiak is a State Duma Deputy and a member of Russia's Health Protection Committee, which falls under the list of Government offices the CAS verdict applies to.

The IIHF has also barred Russia from international competition and stripped the nation of the rights to stage next year’s Men’s Ice Hockey World Championships and World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Despite the decisions, Tretiak has spoken of his determination to improve Russia’s "good relations" with the IIHF as he seeks re-election as FHR President at the elections, scheduled to be held on May 19.

"One should not leave the Presidential post in view of today’s ongoing developments," said Tretiak in a report by Russia's official state news agency TASS.

Vladislav Tretiak received the "For Services to the Fatherland" II degree award from Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2017 ©Getty Images

"The operation in Ukraine will be over and we need to be restoring relations afterwards.

"It is hard to absorb what is happening in the world today and how politics got mixed up with sports.

"We have been stripped of two world championships, but I enjoy good relations with the International Ice Hockey Federation and we will be jointly seeking a recognition and cooperation on behalf of the International Olympic Committee.

"I have decided to run for another four-year Presidential term."

The 2023 Men’s World Ice Hockey Championships were scheduled to be held in President Vladimir Putin's home city of St Petersburg only for Russia to lose the hosting rights in response to the Ukraine war.

A decision on a new host is expected to be made at the IIHF Congress during this year's World Championships in Finland in May.

Alexander Kiknadz, first deputy director at FHR, confirmed yesterday that the governing body was planning to appeal the decision.

"If the International Ice Hockey Federation pursues such a policy, then soon, perhaps, hockey will fall apart," Russian double Olympic champion Boris Mikhailov told TASS.

The IIHF said the decision to remove the tournament from Russia was made because of concerns for the "safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media and fans".

It also followed an earlier decision to strip Russia of the World Junior Championships.