An international seminar for sambo trainers is set to take place in Dutch city Ommen.

The event on March 12 will be held by the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) and the Dutch Sambo Federation.

It will be held at the Sportcentrum Emsland complex after the Dutch Open tournament.

Coaches who successfully pass an exam at the end of the seminar will be awarded with a first level coaching degree qualification.

Those wanting to take part must register through the FIAS electronic database.

The seminar will take place after the Dutch Open tournament ©FIAS

Accommodation, transfer and meals will be provided by the local organsiers.

The Netherlands won two silver medals at the World Sambo Championships in Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan in November.

Sem van Dun lost in the final of the women's under-65 kilograms and Sacha Buwalda was runner-up in the women's 59kg.

Ommen lies in the east of the country, not far from the German border.