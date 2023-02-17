Registration opens for sambo events in Netherlands and Israel

Next month is set to see two international sambo competitions take place with the Dutch Open being staged before Israel's hosting of the International Cadets Tournament.

The municipality of Dalfsen is due to welcome athletes for the Dutch Open from March 10 to 12 at the Sportshall Trefkoele Plus.

It is set to feature seven combat sambo weight categories for senior men while senior women will only be able to compete in sport sambo rules contests.

Junior, youth, and cadets competitions for males and females are also scheduled while there is also competitions for children between seven and 10.

Registrations have opened with a participation fee of €20 (£17/$21).

Athlete registration has opened for both events set to take place in March ©FIAS

Hashmonaim Sport Hall in Rishon Lezion is then due to stage the International Cadets tournament on March 24 and 25.

The event is officially dated from March 23 to 28 but the final three days have a training camp scheduled.

As in the Dutch Open, a fee of €20 is required to compete with the registration period now open.

Following the arrival of delegations on March 23, an Opening Ceremony will officially mark the beginning of competition.

Rishon Lezion is also due to stage the European Sambo Championships on April 22 and 23.